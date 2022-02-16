Mueller Ultra Electric Kettle | $33 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



As a lifelong tea drinker, I can’t explain to you how much my life was changed by the purchase of an electric kettle. It just heats up water so much faster. Why did I ever bother with a teapot in the first place? It’s not like I was ever making an entire pot of tea for myself! Except for one period a few years ago, but that’s off-topic. The point is if I had invested in something like the Mueller Ultra Electric Kettle years earlier than I did, I would have saved so much time literally waiting for water to boil. If you’re a tea person, or hot chocolate with water instead of milk person, or an instant noodles person, or a cake recipe that mysteriously calls for a single cup of boiled water person, I am begging you to get an electric kettle. This specific model is marked down to $35 from $50, but a coupon on the page lets you clip an additional $2 off, which is so specific, but I’m not questioning it. Even though I have an electric kettle and have all the free time in the world to ask these things. And soon, so will you.