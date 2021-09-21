Vegan AF Sour CBD Gummies | $20 | Sunday Scaries | Promo code DAYOFPEACE for 30% Off Sitewide

People use CBD as a de-stressing aid, a sleep aid, and a general life aid these days. So, it just makes sense that we want to consume it in the most fun possible way: In the form of sour and sweet gummies— what else?

Thanks to Sunday Scaries, there is a vegan version of CBD sour gummies now available for our animal-loving friends!

Get yourself a bottle of Vegan AF CBD sour gummies for just $20 when you use code DAYOFPEACE over at Sunday Scaries— oh yeah, and happy Day of Peace by the way!

You’re not going to get these gummies in time for some peace and calm today (obviously, that would be incredible) unfortunately, but maybe that’s ok anyway. You see, CBD gummies contain the stuff that helps you mellow out and relax a bit— but it contains none of the THC that causes the high everyone’s favorite plant is known for! So while those of you in legal states (*stares longingly in Minnesota*) can indulge easily today, the rest of us can still reap some of the benefits of marijuana with just a few clicks of the mouse.

Plus, I gotta say— these gummies, in addition to being delicious, are really great for easing anxious feelings. I had a few with my morning coffee and noticed I felt a bit less worried about taking on the big tasks of the day. So I would say even if you’ve tried marijuana before in some form and it made you anxious, you should consider giving CBD a try!

What are you waiting for? Treat yourself to a little CBD shopping spree. This sale is for today only.