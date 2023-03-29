It's all consuming.
Kitchen

This Small Space-friendly Mini Fridge Is Under $50

Great for your office, dorm, or bedroom. Pop a seltzer in there.

Erin O'Brien
Stock up: This little fridge holds six soda cans.
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

Sometimes, you need a dedicated fridge for ... six cans of seltzer. Or your expensive skincare that feels more luxurious when cold. Sometimes, you only have a small dorm room or tiny space under your office desk. Sometimes, you’re camping and need to stash stuff your car. Well, this compact mini-fridge is under $50 right now, and is good for ... all of those situations.

Crownful Mini Fridge | $49 | 18% Off | Amazon

This small fridge is under 12" in height, and has a detachable carry handle for toting around. It cools down to 32°F, and has a brushless fan that operates very quietly! It works with standard outlets and car chargers, so it’s nice for road trips, you know? Stay cool!

