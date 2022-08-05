Shark Wandvac System | $200 | 23% Off | Bed Bath & Beyond

We love a stick vacuum, don’t we, folks! T his Shark Wandvac has “superior pickup” with its “PowerFins technology.” Shark notes this model has “fins,” not “bristles.” I am not sure if that’s a shark pun, but I’ll allow it. This Wandvac includes a duster/crevice tool and a pet tool to catch all the dander, dust, and hair that your furry friend might drop. For larger spills, turn the Shark Wandvac’s boost mode on and watch tragically spilled cereal or the plant you knocked over (RIP) disappear. The Wandvac adapts to your home—store and charge two different ways for whatever fits your newly deep-cleaned space.