It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Kitchen

This Ship-in-a-Bottle Whiskey Decanter Is More Than 50% off

Save nearly $70 on a crystal glass whiskey decanter wit ha little ship in it.

By
Joe Tilleli
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jillmo Whiskey Decanter Set | $61 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
Jillmo Whiskey Decanter Set | $61 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

Jillmo Whiskey Decanter Set | $61 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Get your good whiskey or other liquor out of its bottle and keep it in what might be the best whiskey dispenser I’ve seen. Handmade from lead-free crystal glass, this 1,250ml whiskey decanter houses a lovely glass ship. Your regular ol’ ship-in-a-bottle, it be. The glass stopper ensures your liquor stays protected from evaporating or changing taste. and the spout gives your easy access to pour yourself a glass at any time. The decanter also comes with two whiskey glasses and makes for an excellent Valentines day gift for the whiskey aficionado you love. It’s 51% off right now but you’ll save an additional 5% when clipping the coupon.

Watch
My Cat Loves This 30-Pack of Sparkly Balls More Than She Loves Me
August 15, 2019
HomeKitchen