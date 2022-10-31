Samsung Jet Bot Robot Vacuum Cleaner | $249 | Amazon



If you’re sick of doing all the vacuuming on your own, then maybe it’s time to look for a new solution, maybe even a smart one. There are loads of robot vacuums out there vying for your attention and money, but we think that this Samsung Jet Bot Robot Vacuum Cleaner with 58% off at $249 is one of the best you can get at that price. The Samsung Jet Bot Robot Vacuum Cleaner uses LiDAR sensors for incredibly accurate room maps and better navigation, can identify the surface type to know how much suction to use on different floors, and even has voice recognition for easy control. It’s an excellent way to get some help around the house and it’s easy to use.