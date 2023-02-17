It's all consuming.
This Portable Crockpot Lunch Box Will Warm Up Your Food at Just $36

Save 10% on a 20-oz portable Crockpot lunch box to take to work with you.

Joe Tilleli
A crockpot electric lunch box with food inside.
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

I may be in the minority here, but I feel like the microwave sort of ruins leftovers. It leaves a lot of food in a watery mess and doesn’t always cook through everything evenly. You can avoid that entirely with this Crockpot electric lunch box. This 20-oz portable food warmer is perfect for taking soups, chili, and more with you and then warming it up when you’re ready to eat. It’s dishwasher friendly for easy cleaning and has a tight-sealing lid to prevent spills when taking it on the go.

Crockpot Electric Lunch Box | $36 | Amazon

It’s 10% off right now at Amazon so you can start eating your leftovers for lunch the way you remember them tasting the day before. They also come in a variety of colors.

