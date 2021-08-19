KMOUK Bluetooth Earbuds | $16 | Amazon | Use code: HQCCBAB8

With the sad and horrific exe cution of the 3.5mm AUX port, our phones now require us to replace our old wired earbuds with something new . Luckily, you can get a very inexpensive pair of Bluetooth earbuds from KMOUK right now at $16. Just use the code HQCCBAB8 to get 60% off the list price. We don’t all need fancy noise -cancelling virtual surround sound devices. Maybe you just want to sneakily watch that YouTube video at work. The se will get the job done.