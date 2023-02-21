It's all consuming.
Kitchen

This OXO Instant Read Thermometer Takes the Guesswork Out of Cooking

Stop overcooking chicken and start taking its temperature.

By
Erin O'Brien
Move over analog: this instant read thermometer tells you when your food is done.
Photo: Amazon

As a society, we tend to overcook meat just to be sure it’s done. A well-done steak is rarely done well, and chicken dries out if you even look at it the wrong way. For this reason, I am always stomping my feet and yelling about food thermometers—another kitchen utensil rarely done well.‘Cause the old school thermometers don’t work fast enough, and can you trust a random Amazon brand? Maybe with loungewear. Maybe not with your food.

OXO Good Grips Chef’s Precision Digital Instant Read Thermometer | $23 | Amazon

OXO is known for good, high-quality kitchen stuff so obviously their food thermometer delivers. It’s instant-read, so you’ll learn your food temp via the clear display screen in seconds. And the storing case has a handy temperature guide for cooking meats. See? You don’t have to dry stuff out.

