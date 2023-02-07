It's all consuming.
This Outdoor WiFi Range Extender Will Bring Internet to Your Backyard for 40% off

Maintain a stable internet connection outdoors for $75.

Joe Tilleli
Spending time outside doesn’t have to mean fully disconnecting. This WiFi range extender can be used to extend the reach of a standard router or be another access point in your mesh network. The omnidirectional antenna will maintain a stable signal for hundreds of yards. It can provide 300Mbps over 2.4GHz and 867Mbps over 5GHz. It’s IP-65-rated weatherproof and can endure extreme cold, heat, or moisture. Your internet connection will be able to withstand harsh conditions all year long. The WiFi range extender is 40% off.

