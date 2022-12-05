We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Levoit Smart Cool Mist Humidifiers | $48 | Amazon

The air is colder which in most cases also means the air is getting dryer. Prepare for the dry upcoming winter with a humidifier to make the air more pleasant. I myself am prone to nosebleeds and adding a humidifier to the bedroom has been a must for me. This Levoit smart cool mist humidifier is Wi Fi enabled. Auto Mode will maintain your target humidity so the air stays exactly to your comfort. You can also infuse it with fragrances by adding essential oils.