iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum | $180 | Amazon
So many household products are becoming “Smart” products for reasons that feel like a gimmick. And yet, the robot vacuum feels any but. It’s given me actual time back into my day by allowing it to run a daily sweep of my apartment. I don’t need to clean myself as frequently and am greeted to a freshly vacuumed apartment every day I come home. The iRobot Roomba 671 robot vacuum works with Alexa and other smart home assistants so you can set schedules and not have to even think about it. For the rest of Prime Day, it’s only $180 which is almost half price.