iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuu m | $180 | Amazon

So many household products are becoming “Smart” products for reasons that feel like a gimmick. And yet, the robot vacuum feels any but. It’s given me actual time back into my day by allowing it to run a daily sweep of my apartment. I don’t need to clean myself as frequently and am greeted to a freshly vacuumed apartment every day I come home. The iRobot Roomba 671 r obot v acuum works with Alexa and other smart home assistants so you can set schedules and not have to even think about it. For the rest of Prime Day, it’s only $180 which is almost half price.