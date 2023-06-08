Looking for a way to entertain your guests but just don’t have the space for something big? Maybe you just can’t choose between going in the direction of a foosball table or perhaps air hockey. Fear not. This 10-in-1 game table can convert to foosball, pool, hocke y, backgammon, and much more. The interchangeable top lets you easily swap between games —the perfect addition to any child’s bedroom or finished basement.



Best Choice Products 10-in-1 Combo Game Table | $140 | Amazon

The 2' x 4' game table is typically priced at $190, but right now you can get it for 26% off. $140 is the lowest it’s been in the past month.