Outdoors

This EEZ-Y Windproof Travel Umbrella Can Keep You Dry In April Showers With 10% Off

This travel umbrella is everything you need to stop dripping when it rains.

By
Jason Coles
This umbrella is perfect for commuting or travelling and comes in an array of colors.
Image: Jason Coles

This EEZ-Y Windproof Travel Umbrella is going to help you stay dry in springtime showers, and it’s currently only $19 if you clip the coupon. This umbrella has a button to make it close or open with ease, is designed to be strong even in rough winds, is incredibly compact when it’s folded up, and is lightweight too.

EEZ-Y Windproof Travel Umbrella | $19 | Clip Coupon

It’s easy to forget about umbrellas until it’s raining, or Rihanna comes on the radio, but having one to hand is a great way to stay dry. We recommend keeping this one in a bag, by the front door, or in your car, just in case it starts pouring it down and you’ve got somewhere to be. 

