It’s hot out there, folks, and you should not have to use all your brain power to read this deal post. Up front, we’re gonna tell you: you need to clip the coupon and use the promo code 120KJ202306 in order to get this air conditioner for literally half its original price. This Dreo window air conditioner is a steal at $200 , but it’s also just a good air conditioner!

The Dreo’s unique trait is it cools in all directions—not just right in front of the air conditioning unit—up to 350 sq ft. Within 41 minutes, it should cool down your room significantly. It’s also quieter than your average air conditioner, so you can doze soundly next to it. Basically, this is a high-quality window air conditioning unit—and if you use the promo and clip the coupon, it’ll only run you $200 bucks.