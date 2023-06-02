Keeping cool and comfortable as things heat up is tricky, but the right pillow can make all of the difference. This Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillow just so happens to be the right pillow, and it’s currently a massive 60% off too. This memory foam pillow is firm enough to support you, but also has holes all over it to allow for better airflow , making it more comfortable, and that means you’ll sleep better.

Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillow | $24

The Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillow actually comes with a free cover too, which is always nice, and it’s designed to be the perfect height for scientifically-backed sleeping that’ll leave you feeling refreshed in the morning. Who could possibly ask for more?