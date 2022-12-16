Mosito Digital Wooden Alarm Clock | $36 | Amazon

Your phone screen shouldn’t be the first thing you look at in the morning. There are about a dozen benefits to not using your phone as an alarm clock. But if you want a “real” alarm clock and still want your phone within arm’s reach, this cool-looking alarm clock will nestle your phone and charge it overnight. The clock itself has dimmable features, remembers your “weekday” alarm , and lets you set other alarms with the flick of a switch. The charging feature is nearly universally compatible; just as you’re snuggled into bed, your phone will enjoy a good night’s rest and a good charge alongside you. It’s simple, it’s aesthetically pleasing, and sure, it might get you off your phone.