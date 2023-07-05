This Comfortable Mesh Camping Chair Is Just $20 Today

Camping enthusiasts and people who like sitting down, this Coleman Mesh Quad Camping Chair is currently 20% off at just $20, and it’s here for you and your tired legs. This camping chair is really easy to set up, is comfortable , has adjustable arm heights, comes with a carry bag, and even has a cup holder too.

The Coleman Mesh Quad Camping Chair is also surprisingly light, but can still handle weights up to 250 lbs too. It’s the perfect camping chair, or just a good thing to have in the car just in case you suddenly need to sit outside for some reason. We’re not going to explain why, you can imagine what you like.