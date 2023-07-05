It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Outdoors

This Comfortable Mesh Camping Chair Is Just $20 Today

This chair is comfy, easy to set up, and even has a cup holder too.

By
Jason Coles
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Not only will this keep your butt happy, but you can have a drink too.
Not only will this keep your butt happy, but you can have a drink too.
Image: Jason Coles

Camping enthusiasts and people who like sitting down, this Coleman Mesh Quad Camping Chair is currently 20% off at just $20, and it’s here for you and your tired legs. This camping chair is really easy to set up, is comfortable, has adjustable arm heights, comes with a carry bag, and even has a cup holder too.

Watch
Snacktaku Drinks Pepsi's Time-Jumping 1893 Cola Flavors
My Cat Loves This 30-Pack of Sparkly Balls More Than She Loves Me
August 15, 2019

Coleman Mesh Quad Camping Chair | $20 | 20% Off

The Coleman Mesh Quad Camping Chair is also surprisingly light, but can still handle weights up to 250 lbs too. It’s the perfect camping chair, or just a good thing to have in the car just in case you suddenly need to sit outside for some reason. We’re not going to explain why, you can imagine what you like. 

Advertisement