This Bird Feeder Has a Built-in Camera and Is 22% off

Sell hello to our winged friends with the Birdfy Lite smart bird feeder.

Joe Tilleli
Birdfy Lite Smart Bird Feeder | $178 | Amazon

Why go out bird watching when you can let the birds come to you? This smart bird feeder is equipped with a built-in camera that can connect to your Wi-Fi. You’ll receive push notifications when a bird is detected in your backyard at the feeder which will then auto-capture these winged friends in 1080p HD. The container has a capacity of 1.5L so you don’t have to worry about adding bird food all too frequently. You can surprise the bird lover in your life with this lovely gift and save 22% while doing so.

