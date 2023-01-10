It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Home Goods

This 30% Off Pillow Supports Your Head and Neck

See, let this graphic explain to you. No, the pillow is not multicolored IRL.

By
Erin O'Brien
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Homca Contour Memory Foam Pillow | $36 | 30% Off | Amazon
Homca Contour Memory Foam Pillow | $36 | 30% Off | Amazon
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

Homca Contour Memory Foam Pillow | $36 | 30% Off | Amazon

As I am typing this right now I am hunched over my computer, sitting at a non-level surface, with terrible posture. My shoulders hurt! I could probably use a pillow like this one—it’s 30% off right now, and it supports your head, neck, and shoulders in a spectacular way. Each part of the pillow is designed for a different type of sleeper—the flat end for stomach sleepers, the sides for side sleepers, and that funky middle section for people who lay flat on their backs. Made with memory foam, this Oeko-Tex material rebounds in three-to-five seconds. Be not afraid of its funky shape: you’ll get used to it once you figure out what’s most comfortable for you. Sleep well! 

Watch
00:48
Now playing
My Cat Loves This 30-Pack of Sparkly Balls More Than She Loves Me
August 15, 2019
HomeHome Goods