These Solar Landscape Path LEDs Will Light the Way for 20% off

Save $32 on these 32" modern outdoor bollard path lights.

Joe Tilleli
Photo: Linkmoon

When you’re lost in the darkness, look for the light. Seriously, you should have your walkway lit up so guests don’t trip and fall on their way from their cars to your front door. Light the path with these solar landscape lights. The 32" LEDs are a perfect fit for any modern outdoor lawn, patio, or driveway. Charging in the sun for five to seven hours will illuminate your walkway for eight to ten hours. They’re IP65 waterproof and dustproof so you really won’t have to worry about any kind of maintenance. Even installation is easy as there is no wiring required. Get them now for 20% off.

