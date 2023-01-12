It's all consuming.
Kitchen

These 57% Off Sliding Drawers Can Organize Your Pantry

Before you go to the store: YES you already have that granola.

By
Erin O'Brien
Alerts
Pantry Pull Out Drawer | $35 | 57% Off | Wayfair
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

Pantry Pull Out Drawer | $35 | 57% Off | Wayfair

When you buy snacks and then forget about them and then you have a pantry full of half-eaten snacks you don’t want ... man, that’s the worst. Why not hit up your kitchen storage in your organizational process process? I guarantee you’ll cook more, eat healthier, and just have a better sense of what you already have at home. I like the idea of these Wayfair pantry pull-out drawers—they slide in and out of your cabinets, so no snack, cereal, or granola gets lost in the fray. These include a mounting kit for easy installation. And because they’re 57% off, you might want to pick up a few more for cleaning storage or bathroom storage. They’re just wonderful to access the stuff you already have.

HomeKitchen