PUR Plus Large Filtered Water Dispenser | $36 | Amazon



Hate tap water? Hate water bottles? Hate refilling your small dispenser every time thirst strikes? Same. To all of it. So it’s time to invest in the crisp, refreshing, 30-cup PUR Plus Large Filtered Water Dispenser already. It’s $36 at Amazon right now, which is 16% off its usual price. Truly, fill up this behemoth one time, leave it in your fridge, and enjoy cold and non-gross water in an instant. Our Senior Editor Tom Philip wrote to me many times in all caps about how much he likes it, so take that for what you will.