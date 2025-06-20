Logo
The Powerful and Portable Microsoft Surface Book 3 Is Available for 34% off

Get a grade-A refurbished model of the 13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Book 3 over at StackSocial for a fraction of its retail price.

ByJoe Tilleli
If you're in the market for a new laptop, you can save quite a bit by going for a refurbished model. The 2020 Microsoft Surface Book 3 is being offered at StackSocial for the reduced price of $790 (down from $1,200) for a limited time.

Microsoft Surface Book 3 (Refurbished) | 34% off | StackSocial

The 13.5" PixelSense touchscreen display offers razor-sharp visuals and lets you navigate with intuitive touch controls. The touchscreen is detachable so you can choose to use your Surface as either a laptop or a tablet.

The Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor makes this device a great choice for web browsing, editing documents, multitasking, and even enjoying some mid-range gaming. Paired with the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, you’ll experience high frame rates and a smooth performance whether you’re working or playing games. With a generous 32GB of RAM and a spacious 512GB SSD, you’ll enjoy lightning-fast speed and plenty of storage for all your files and applications.

The Surface comes pre-installed with Windows 10 Home, and you have the option to upgrade to the latest Windows 11 whenever you’re ready. Plus, the long-lasting battery provides up to 15.5 hours of use on a typical Surface device, keeping you powered throughout your day.

