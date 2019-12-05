The Inventory Gift Guide For The Cleaning Robot Enthusiast

Cleaning gifts are tricky … there’s such a high risk of disappointing, or worse, offending someone. I hope this goes without saying but just in case, let’s say it: Please don’t give someone a mop as a gift. Buuuuut! You can absolutely give someone a robot mop as a gif t. You know why? Because robot mops are cool. As are these other cleaning robots, that will take care of chores from pool cleaning to doing the windows.

A Tiny Robot Mop

Advertisement

iRobot Braava Mop Photo : Amazon

There are other robot mops, including ones that are combo vacuum/mops and wow, is that ever convenient, right? But this little pal is a favorite because of its small size, and ability to shift between dry mopping, regular mopping and heavy duty mopping.

A Combo Vacuum/Mop Robot

Ecovacs DEEBOT Photo : Amazon

Well since I mentioned that combo vacuum/mop robots exist, I figure I should point you in the direction of one. The Ecovacs Deebot can vacuum and mop at the same time, and will automatically detect carpet to avoid it when in mopping mode.

Advertisement

A Grill Cleaning Robot

Grill Cleaning Robot Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

A grill cleaning robot is the Daddest Dad Gift That Ever Dadded, the end.



A Mowing Robot

Advertisement

Robotic Lawn Mower Photo : Amazon

Oh wait … hmm, I may have spoken too soon. A mowing robot exists in this crazy world! Dads everywhere, rejoice!

Advertisement

A Gutter Cleaning Robot

Gutter Cleaning Robot Photo : Amazon

Cleaning gutters is a dangerous job, so if it’s a chore that regularly needs to be done at your home, it’s well worth investing in a robot to take care of the task for you.

Advertisement

From amazon GMG may get a commission Buy now

A Pool Cleaning Robot

Solar Breeze Pool Cleaning Robot Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Pool cleaning robots tend to be very pricey, but the Solar Breeze model gets good ratings for a more than reasonable price. As the name implies, it’s solar powered, and will skim leaves, pollen and other debris as well as distribute chlorine tablets in the pool.

A Fish Tank Cleaning Robot

Advertisement

Fish Tank Cleaning Robot, Photo : Amazon

Pools aren’t the only bodies of water that can be treated to the robot cleaning experience: If you have a fish tank, there is a robot that will clean it! This robot will clean glass, as well as prevent algae growth.

Advertisement

A Robot That Does Windows

ECOVACS WINBOT Photo : Amazon

Washing windows is pretty universally considered to be a hideous chore, but fortunately, there is a robot that can do them for you. The WINBOT window washing robot has a tethering function that allows it to cling to vertical surfaces while it cleans.

Advertisement

From amazon GMG may get a commission Buy now

A Scented Robot

Alexa-Enabled Essential Oil Diffuser Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

If you like a scented house, a smart diffuser that can be turned on remotely via an app or put on a recurring schedule is a great way to ensure your home always smells just how you like it. This diffuser takes regular essential oils, so you can stock up on whatever scents you like best.

