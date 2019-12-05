It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Gift Guides

The Inventory Gift Guide For The Cleaning Robot Enthusiast

Jolie Kerr
Filed to:Gift Guides
1.9K
1

Cleaning gifts are tricky … there’s such a high risk of disappointing, or worse, offending someone. I hope this goes without saying but just in case, let’s say it: Please don’t give someone a mop as a gift. Buuuuut! You can absolutely give someone a robot mop as a gift. You know why? Because robot mops are cool. As are these other cleaning robots, that will take care of chores from pool cleaning to doing the windows.

Advertisement
iRobot Braava Mop, $170
Photo: Amazon

There are other robot mops, including ones that are combo vacuum/mops and wow, is that ever convenient, right? But this little pal is a favorite because of its small size, and ability to shift between dry mopping, regular mopping and heavy duty mopping.

Ecovacs DEEBOT, $600
Photo: Amazon

Well since I mentioned that combo vacuum/mop robots exist, I figure I should point you in the direction of one. The Ecovacs Deebot can vacuum and mop at the same time, and will automatically detect carpet to avoid it when in mopping mode.

Advertisement
Grill Cleaning Robot. $80
Photo: Amazon
Advertisement

A grill cleaning robot is the Daddest Dad Gift That Ever Dadded, the end.

Advertisement
Robotic Lawn Mower, $2,156
Photo: Amazon

Oh wait … hmm, I may have spoken too soon. A mowing robot exists in this crazy world! Dads everywhere, rejoice!

Advertisement
Gutter Cleaning Robot
Photo: Amazon

Cleaning gutters is a dangerous job, so if it’s a chore that regularly needs to be done at your home, it’s well worth investing in a robot to take care of the task for you.

Advertisement
Solar Breeze Pool Cleaning Robot, $498
Photo: Amazon
Advertisement

Pool cleaning robots tend to be very pricey, but the Solar Breeze model gets good ratings for a more than reasonable price. As the name implies, it’s solar powered, and will skim leaves, pollen and other debris as well as distribute chlorine tablets in the pool.

Advertisement
Fish Tank Cleaning Robot, $135
Photo: Amazon

Pools aren’t the only bodies of water that can be treated to the robot cleaning experience: If you have a fish tank, there is a robot that will clean it! This robot will clean glass, as well as prevent algae growth.

Advertisement
ECOVACS WINBOT, $200
Photo: Amazon

Washing windows is pretty universally considered to be a hideous chore, but fortunately, there is a robot that can do them for you. The WINBOT window washing robot has a tethering function that allows it to cling to vertical surfaces while it cleans.

Advertisement
Alexa-Enabled Essential Oil Diffuser, $44
Photo: Amazon
Advertisement

If you like a scented house, a smart diffuser that can be turned on remotely via an app or put on a recurring schedule is a great way to ensure your home always smells just how you like it. This diffuser takes regular essential oils, so you can stock up on whatever scents you like best.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The Inventory Gift Guide For When You’ve Told Him “I Like You”

The Inventory Makeup Gift Guide For The Beauty Guru or Novice In Your Life

The Inventory's 2019 Gadget Gift Guide

About the author

Jolie Kerr
Jolie Kerr

Jolie Kerr is a cleaning expert, advice columnist and the host of the podcast Ask a Clean Person

TwitterPosts