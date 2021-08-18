Echo Dot (Charcoal ) | $30 | Amazon

Echo Dot (Plum ) | $30 | Amazon

Well, the 3rd Gen Echo Dot is down to $30, which is $1 0 off the list price of $40. There’s nothing else to really say besides fire up Alexa and listen to tunes without ever leaving your couch! Grab it before it’s gone. The 4th gen is $35, but if you’d like to save a few bucks get the 3rd gen which is still great.



Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher on 8/17/2020 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 8/18/2021.