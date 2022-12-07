We may earn a commission from links on this page.

It’s the most indoor time of the year—the time to come together and reflect while wearing a big sweater. To gather ‘round the fire (or Fire TV stick) and reminisce. To take up a hobby and immediately abandon it by spring. Donning their warm apparel, your gift recipient will be as toasty as chestnuts roasting over an open fire with these cozy, cozy gifts.

Uniqlo’s pajamas are the quintessential cozy gift. Across the website are PJs in different fabrics—for hot or cold sleepers and all types of lounge fiends. Here are some good choices: flannel for men, crisp rayon satin for women!

Tile has a number of trackers on sale which use Bluetooth to pinpoint their exact whereabouts. They’re great for keys and wallets, but also luggage tags and more. Shop at Amazon Advertisement

Minnetonka slippers were among Oprah’s favorite things this year—and there’s no question why. These durable, warm slippers are perfect for shuffling from the couch, to the kitchen, down the driveway to get the mail, and beyond.

Wayfair! A one stop shop for coziness! There are so many robes out there, from waffle to terry to some other thing. But this robe might be the robe? Mid-calf, pockets, and terrycloth: the three things anyone wants n a robe.

Women want one thing and it’s to wear a big sweater. Is it a dress? Sure. Can it be worn with leggings while making cookies? Sure. This is a bestseller on Amazon, and I can imagine why.

If your giftee’s idea of cozy is being swaddled like a newborn until they fall asleep—this 15 pound weighted blanket is for them. This is a nother Amazon bestseller, and it’s a weighted blanket that has a cooling effect!

The winter is time to try out hobbies while being stuck indoors. And what better way to honor the dreariness of the season but with light. This kit includes scents and glass jars with wooden lids (cute) to proudly display the waxy wonders.