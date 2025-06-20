The Best TV Deals on Amazon for 'Prime Big Deal Days'

With Prime Big Deals Days happening right now, you can save quite a bit when upgrading the TV in your living room. Smart TVs at all sizes and budget levels are seeing massive discounts during Samsung's two-day sales event. We went ahead and gathered up some of the best deals available to anyone with a Prime membership.

LG 65" Class OLED evo AI 4K C5 Series | 44% off One of the best TVs for gamers, the LG C5 series lets you experience quick input times of just 0.1ms and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. Limit screen tearing with NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium. Plus, enjoy content in stunning 4K and watch movies the way they were intended by the director with Filmmaker mode.

Samsung 55" Class QLED 4K The Frame | 47% off This smart TV from Samsung is constructed to look like a work of art when not in use. The customizable frame adds a whiteboard to mimic wall art, and the matte-finish screen shows practically no reflection, mimicking the canvas of a painting.

LG 65"Class QNED evo AI QNED85A Series | 25% off If you don't want to drop all of your cash on hand on an OLED, you can still achieve pretty stunning image quality on a QNED. Enjoy a high refresh rate of 120Hz along with Filmmaker mode when watching films.

Roku 75" Smart TV 2025 | 41% off You can get this massive 75" 4K smart TV for under $1,000 during Prime Big Deals Days. This QLED has Dolby Vision IQ support, a backlit voice remote, and is running the user-friendly Roku TV interface.

Insignia 70"Class F50 Series LED 4K Fire TV | 34% off This 4K, 60Hz television supports HDR to portray deep blacks and vibrant colors. It's running Fire TV to bring you easy access to apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max.

Toshiba 32" Class V35 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV | 38% off For under $100, you can get yourself a solid HD television powered by Fire TV. This 32" display is great for a spare room, home gym, or garage at a cost that's next to nothing.