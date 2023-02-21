It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Kitchen

The Best-selling Breville Barista Express Is a Hearty 20% Off

This quality coffee machine is the cheapest we've seen since the holidays.

By
Erin O'Brien
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Save money on coffee out when you learn how to be your own Barista Express.
Save money on coffee out when you learn how to be your own Barista Express.
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

If you missed out on the Breville sales during the holidays, never fear—the Barista Express is the lowest we’ve seen since the holidays at a crisp $600. That seems like a lot, but when you stop spending your cash on St*rb*cks and start using all the barista tricks at home, you’ll save a lot of money.

Watch
My Cat Loves This 30-Pack of Sparkly Balls More Than She Loves Me
August 15, 2019

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine | $600 | 20% Off | Amazon

The Barista Express grinds, foams milk, and produces the silkiest espresso on whichever side of the Mississip’ you reside. The digital temperature control makes sure you’re getting the exact temperature for perfect espresso. No wonder this is an Amazon bestseller. 

Advertisement
HomeKitchen