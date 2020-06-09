Image : DANNY G

As the temperature rises, many people switch out their bedding for something lightweight and cooler, or just to create a different look in their bedroom. Whether you’re looking for new sheets to help keep you cooler while you sleep—heavy night sweaters, we’ve got help for you too!—or you just want something that evokes a more summery feeling, these are the best sheet sets you can buy this summer.

Advertisement

Bring the Beach to Bed

Great Bay Microfiber Sheets Graphic : Jolie Kerr

Advertisement

Well, not literally because of woof, sand in the bed, no bueno. But these sheets, with their jaunty little palm trees, can bring a bit of the beach to bed with you. These sheets are made from quick-dry microfiber, and are super lightweight, so they’re perfect for summer. And, if palm trees aren’t your thing, sets are available in other summery patterns like flamingos, sailboats, or seashells.

A Summery Boho Look

This summery feeling sheet set, which features a geometric watercolor pattern in muted blues, greens, and pinks, comes with a fitted and flat sheet, and matching pillowcases. These lightweight cotton percale sheets are designed to wick away moisture, so there will be no more waking up in a puddle after a nightmare involving the Mister Softee jingle. Unfortunately, extra pillowcases aren’t available for individual sale, but the designer’s website offers accent pillows in the same pattern, as well as face masks, in the event you want to match your PPE to your bedding.

What's the Best Cordless Vacuum? Read on The Inventory

Bunglo Shore Sheet Set Shop the Bunglo Shore Sheet Set at Anthropologie today. Read customer reviews, discover product… Read more

Best for Hot Sleepers

Graphic : Brooklinen

Advertisement

Hot sleepers don’t only suffer during the summer, but things do tend to get (literally!) stickier in the warmer months, making this a great time to invest in a sheet set. These 100% linen sheets come in ten core colors like petal and chambray, as well as limited edition colors and patterns (stripes!) Brooklinen’s linen core line also includes a lightweight blanket as well as a linen duvet cover.



Linen Core Sheet Set Looking for your next linen bedding set? Search no more. Our sheets are light yet cozy, chic yet… Read more

A Budget Pick for Hot Sleepers

Pandentex Sheets Image : Amazon

Advertisement

If you have linen sheet tastes on a polyester sheet budget, this bamboo-cotton blend sheet set is for you. It mimics the look and feel of linen, and because it’s fabric content is 55% bamboo, it’s super breathable, making for a cooler, more comfortable sleep. This sheet set, which includes fitted and flat sheets and pillowcases, comes in five colors: White, pink, navy, light gray, and charcoal.

A Solution for the Super Sweaters

So look, there are hot sleepers and then there are hot sleepers. If you fall into the latter category you’ve probably tried every “cooling” sheet out there, but perhaps you have not tried Sheex. If not, you must click with haste and add these sheets to your cart—they’re that good. They’re made of the same type of material that sweat-wicking athletic clothing is made from and, while that may sound somewhat unappealing in a sheet, they’re actually really lovely. They are a bit more slippery than most sheets, but they’re super soft and luxe-feeling.