Image : Taylor Franz

There is something about coffee that’s just so perfect. The aroma is intoxicating, the taste is full and it leaves you feeling splendid. Coffee can get your day off to a good start, and even cap it off with a bit of delight.



On the flip side, coffee, when bought, can get extremely expensive and often isn’t as satisfying as a nice cup made right in your home. With that in mind, I tried out and researched some of the best coffee machines out there so you know what to buy to make the perfect cup of coffee.

Capresso Team Pro Plus Image : Capresso

Capresso Team Pro Plus | $210 | Amazon

If you like freshly ground beans and a luxury experience, the Capresso Team Pro Plus is the coffee maker for you. Once you fill and program it, the machine grinds the beans right into the filter, then automatically brews fresh coffee. You can make up to ten cups with each brew, which should be plenty to get you through even the longest day.



I love that it has an easy-to-clean, permanent filter, so you don’t have to bother with buying paper ones. The Capresso’s grinder has three different settings for different types of beans, and it cleans itself after every cycle. That said, if you want to feed the machine pre-ground beans, those will do just fine.

Jura Ena Automatic Coffee Machine Image : Jura

Jura Ena Automatic Coffee Machine | $1,895 | Amazon

My wife looked at me using the Jura Ena Automatic Coffee Machine and said, “You really love that thing, don’t you?” I certainly didn’t think I would love this automatic Jura espresso machine, given its price, but I was surprised how quickly I fell in love with it.

This automatic espresso maker, which received a five-star rating from BBC’s Good Food, packs a punch for its size. It offers ten different beverage options, including coffee, espresso, latte, macchiato, and even a flat white. The machine has a built-in coffee grinder and automatic milk frother. It even virtually cleans itself every time you turn it off!

Jura is not an inexpensive brand by any stretch, with machines going up into over $6,000, but this espresso maker does a whole heck of a lot for $1,850. I’m positively smitten with it myself, having enjoyed multiple espresso drinks on a daily basis since I set it up.

Best Cold Brew Maker: OXO Cold Brew Coffee Maker

OXO Cold Brew Coffee Maker Graphic : Chaya Milchtein

OXO Cold Brew Coffee Maker | $50 | Amazon

If you prefer your coffee cold, you’re in luck. OXO’s simple three-part cold brew coffee maker is designed to brew a cold concentrate for delicious cold (or hot) coffee. The coffee is less acidic and lasts longer than coffee brewed and chilled. Simply steep the coarse coffee grounds in cold water for 12 - 24 hours, and you’ll get yourself a cool, tasty brew every time.



I’m not the only one that loves this simple maker. It’s well-reviewed on Amazon, and over 2,100 0f our readers bought it too! 4.5 / 5 stars overall, and over 1400 reviews. At $50, you would pay for it by skipping 10 days at Starbucks.

Hamilton Beach Smart Coffee Maker Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Hamilton Beach Smart Coffee Maker | $90 | Amazon



If you are a no-frills drip coffee drinker, this $90 Hamilton Beach coffee maker is the budget-friendly option for you. While it certainly makes good coffee, I also appreciate that it is easily programmable. In a few minutes, you can automate it to have your coffee brewing well before your third snoozed alarm goes off.



It is also compatible with Alexa and has a 12-cup capacity, perfect for stocking up on your favorite cup of joe. The whole thing syncs with Alexa, too, so you won’t have to fiddle around with too many buttons if that’s not your thing.

No matter what type of coffee you prefer, there is a perfect coffee maker here for you. Take the chill away or awaken your senses with a bold cup of joe, made just right.