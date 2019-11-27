The Best Black Friday Tech Deals [Updating]

Welcome to our hub for all of the best Black Friday deals in the world of tech! Speakers, TVs, headphones, laptops, tablets, battery packs <deep breath> cameras, storage devices, sound bars, wearables...you’ll find it all here. Stay tuned, we’ll be updating this post as deals go live, and throughout the holiday weekend.
Looking for the rest of our Black Friday coverage? You can visit our Black Friday hub, or jump straight to one of the posts below:
More Black Friday Deals
Black Friday Hub | Tech | Home and Kitchen | Clothing & Lifestyle | Gaming & Media | 2019 Holiday Gift Guides | Top 10 Deals
Sonos makes some of the most convenient, best sounding speakers on the market and right now you can save 20% on Sonos’ entire line of speakers. Here are your options: $559 for the Playbase, Playbar, or Sub, and $320-300 for the Beam.
This is an excellent opportunity to save on truly excellent, unbelievably fool-proof speaker system. The best part? The deals are available across multiple retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, just in case one place sells out.
The only real exception to that, is the Sonos Beam. Amazon is selling it for just $300 or $20 less than everyone else.
And if you’re still holding on to a gift card, this is a terrific time to buy.
Have your cake and stream it too with the Google Chromecast Ultra 4K Streaming Media Player. Enjoy all your favorite shows, movies and YouTube channels, while also streaming live TV, music, Netflix, Disney+ and the 100 photos you took of your dog napping. All on your 4K TV.
You have the option to use your phone to play, pause and control the volume, or pair it with your Google home.
This tiny, but mighty gadget is already plenty of bang for your buck, but you can now save $20 during Black Friday.
If you’re on a tighter budget, the third-generation Google Chromecast is a great option and will be on sale for $25 during Black Friday. The two models are nearly identically, except this option loses 4K streaming capability.
While it’s not one of its high-end cousins with all the bells and whistles, the TCL 4-series offers a decent mid-range 4K TV that’s your typical jack of all trades, master of none. This is your chance to score a 50 or 55 inch set with HDR10 support and Roku software built-in. Both models are currently marked down to the lowest price seen on Amazon.
Roku compatibly will let you access to the most streaming services with ease, provided you have a subscription with said services.
If you’re looking to upgrade to an affordable 4K TV with a decent feature set without breaking your bank, look no further as this set is for you.
Samsung’s class-leading 4K TVs are on sale at Best Buy today at some incredibly low prices. Starting at a bargain-bin $230 for a 43" TV, the deals scale up from there. $350 will get you a 50" TV, $550 for a 70", and $750 for a massive 75" TV.
LG is dropping prices on its biggest 4K TVs today, but if you want to save a little extra, you can grab them on Amazon where TVs are coming with a bundled soundbar, mounting kit, universal remote, surge protector, and everything else you need to get your TV up and running.
The TVs start at $1,197 for a 55" 4K OLED TV, on up to a whopping $4,997 for a 77" OLED, though that last one is normally $6,999 so it’s nothing to sneeze at. Curiously, LG’s 55" OLED Glass Smart TV is $2,037, which is just slightly more expensive than getting the TV by itself at $1,997, but for what you get with the kit, it’s more than worth it. All the other TVs are exactly the same price they’d be if you bought them without the extra gear, so you may as well.
For those blessed with a microSD card slot in their smartphone, you can add lots of space with these discounted SanDisk microSD cards. Choose from a $7 32GB unit all the way up to a 256 MicroSD Card for $30.
Of course, these cards will for your action cam, dash cam, tablet, or Nintendo Switch, too. But just a heads-up, you’ll get a better deal if you use your Amazon Prime Credit Card, which will net you 15% cash back on your purchase.
What’s old is new again with instant film cameras. This discounted Instax 9 bundle includes not just the cute, chunky Instax 9 camera in mint green, purple/pink, or smokey purple, but also a number of handy accessories: a protective white case, a hand strap, the two necessary AA batteries, a close-up lens attachments, and most importantly, two packs (20 sheets) of rainbow film.
It’s more common to see the film camera come in at this price on its own, so this bundle is a smart deal. You’ll (definitely) need film and (probably) want a case anyway, meaning that this deal is your best route to being able to use the camera right out of the box.
On the hunt for a quality laptop that won’t break the bank? Good thing you waited until Black Friday sales began! Right now, you can get the Lenovo Ideapad 330s 15.6" Laptop for $299 ($150 off) at Walmart.
Our beloved Deals Researcher, Corey Foster, recommends this as a good deal, because, “You’re getting a mid-range laptop at a budget-range laptop price. Great for doing just about everything except mid to high-end gaming.”
Everything is better when it comes in rose gold. Well, maybe not better, but certainly prettier. Get a pair of rose gold Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones for $249. That is the cheapest these headphones have ever been on Amazon. The silver and black headphones are also marked down, but only to $279, still, a nice price compared to the retail but not quite as good as the rose gold deal.
Everyone waits until Black Friday to buy a new TV, right? Well, don’t wait too long or you’ll miss the best deals. Right now, you can get an Insignia 58" LED Smart TV with 4K HDR and Fire Stick TV for only $200 at Best Buy. That is. $280 off retail! What the F are you waiting for?
This deal won’t last long enough to make it to Thanksgiving dinner. Right now, you can get a Westinghouse 50" Smart Roku TV for just $150 at Best Buy. That is $250 off! You’ll see everything on this TV in crystal clear 4K HDR. Watch your favorite apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+, thanks to the Roku.
Pick up SanDisk’s 512GB microSD card and never want for more storage on your Nintendo Switch ever again. With U3 write speeds, it’s ideal for 4K action cams too.
Let’s be clear here, 512GB is probably overkill for your Switch but $80 (the lowest price ever, by the way) is a small price to pay for never having to worry about the number of digital downloads you buy via the Switch’s online store, right?
For what it’s worth, this particular storage option usually sells for about $40-50 more.
Target and Amazon are offering the Beat Solo3 wireless headphones for $129.99 this Black Friday, making it the prime time to buy this popular model.
The Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones are a hit for a reason—they block external noise, have up to 22 hours of battery life and easily connect via Bluetooth without pesky wires.
The wireless noise-canceling headphones are a must for uninterrupted listening at the gym or during your commute on the train or bus. If the price has held you back, this is your time to act and take advantage of the booming savings.
It is a storage savings bonanza right now! You can save big during today’s SanDisk and WD Gold Box on Amazon. Get flash drives, MicroUSBs, Micro SD cards, external hard drives, and more. Everything is deeply discounted during this sale, so you’re bound to find the right deal for you.
And just remember, since this is a Gold Box sale, these prices are for today only and while supplies last.
During Black Friday, nearly every retailer is dropping the price on the best noise canceling headphones right now, the Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Canceling Headphones.
While supplies last, you can snag them and mute the entire world around you for $280, which is $70 less than usual. And, sure, that’s is still a big investment, but if you spend a lot of time in noisy planes and trains, or if you work in an open office and just need to be able to find a quiet space, you won’t find a better set of headphones.
If you take your home WiFi coverage seriously, eero’s mesh routers are some of the best you can buy, and Best Buy is running an awesome deal on a three-pack.
This reader favorite is now selling for just $160. The main base station plugs into your modem, and the satellites automatically create a mesh network that can fill over 5,000 square feet of space with sweet, sweet, Wi-Fi.
These typically sell between $250-$200, so this is a terrific time to buy.
As far as power strips are concerned, Anker PowerPort Cube is the niftiest by far. And right now, you can pick it up for a low $17. This particular model offers 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports and it can be mounted to a wall or under a desk with the included adhesive pads.
This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular product. And perhaps the best part? It comes with an 18-month warranty. Just make sure to clip the coupon code on the page to get the best price.
You get a bundle! You get a bundle! EVERYONE GETS A BUNDLE! - Literally, what went down in a pitch meeting at Amazon HQ this week. Okay, not literally, but maybe. We’re one week out from Black Friday and Amazon is preparing by bundling virtually everything.
There’s an Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Bundle with TP-Link Smart Plug for $35, a Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Show 5 for $139, a 3-Pack Echo Dot Bundle for $65. There are a few bundles that include Tiles. You can get a Tile Pro 4-Pack + Echo Dot for $100, a Tile Essentials 4-Pack + Echo Dot for $70, and a Tile Sticker 4-Pack + Echo Dot for $60.
You can also add the Fire TV Blaster Bundle to your cart (itis preorder only, right now), which includes a Fire TV Stick 4K, an Echo Dot, and a Fire TV Blaster. The Blaster works with the Fire TV Stick and the Echo Dot to make everything hands-free.
These aren’t Sony’s best noise canceling Bluetooth headphones—that honor goes to the WH1000XM3s—but these wireless over-ears are still a fantastic deal for $88.
The WH-CH700Ns run for up to 30 hours in wireless noise canceling mode, or you can plug them in with a 3.5mm cord to extend that to 50 hours. If you travel a lot, or just work in a noisy office environment, this is a.. sound investment.
Normally $140-170, you can grab a pair of the Jabra Elite 65t truly wireless earbuds, for a low $100. They promise up to 5 hours of use on a single charge with an additional 15 hours thanks to its charging case. They’re also $50 cheaper than AirPods.
Better still, if you have an Amazon Prime credit card, you’ll get 20% back on these incredible headphones. That makes it more like $80 if you think about it.
For what it’s worth, this is $10 cheaper than Best Buy’s advertised Black Friday price. So act fast, I’m not sure how long this’ll stay in stock.
Knock on wood, but Solid State Drive pricing seems like it might finally be recovering from a multi-year, worldwide NAND shortage. And SSDs, like this SanDisk Ultra 512GB unit, can do more for performance than, say, a new CPU or more RAM. And for $55, there is no reason to hesitate. This particular 2.5-inch model is currently marked down to the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon.
Amazon has a pair of exclusive Sennheiser headphones on sale for $70 less than usual today. The first is the Sennheiser HD 599 SE open back headphones, which are famous for being super comfortable and offering clear and detailed sound, thanks to the open back design.
Be warned, this type of headphone is designed for home listening—they leak sound, which could disturb those around you, and you hear a lot of the outside world. With this current discount, this makes an argument for the best value in audiophile-grade headphones today.
Additionally, Sennheiser’s Sony WH-1000xm3 alternative offers great sound and a bare-bones noise canceling experience for less than half the price of the competition.
These cans leave out a lot of the bell and whistles of the competition, such as touch controls and a voice-assistant dedicated button. But they deliver what most people care about most: price and sound quality.
Both are on sale for $100 today, which are their advertised Black Friday prices. So, no need to wait.
Black Friday will be here in days, but a number of Amazon devices are already on sale. Don’t wait until Friday is here and everything is already sold out. If you’ve been on the hunt for a new Kindle, you’re in luck.
Right now, you can get an all-new Kindle with Built-In Front Light for $60 on Amazon. The Kindle Paperwhite in black is marked down to $85, while the Twilight Blue is $110. All Kindle orders come with a $5 eBook credit. Keep that in mind, since Amazon always has Kindle eBook sales on Sundays, with prices between $1 to $5.
Samsung makes some of the best solid state drives around and this Samsung 860 EVO 500GB SSD is currently marked down to $60, an all-time low.
It bears repeating that SSDs are a huge upgrade over a spinning hard drive for your computer, in terms of speed and reliability. This 500GB model offers sequential read speeds up to 550 MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 520 MB/s. This is also the easiest way to get more performance from your older computer.
Gamers, the smartphone deal you’ve been waiting for is here. An unlocked, second-generation Razer Phone is down to $300 on Amazon right now, that’s a discount of about $300.
Gizmodo says “Razer’s second effort is something that’s better for both normies and gamers” thanks to the upgrades made to its speaker, screen, and cameras.
Other noteworthy features of the Razer Phone 2 include RGB lighting, Android 9.0 Pie, IP67 water-resistance, Qi wireless charging, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 8GB of RAM, and 5.7-inch 120Hz screen.
If you’re looking for an affordable way to upgrade your phone, this is a terrific deal.
Tech
Storage
- Samsung 512GB 100MB/s (U3) MicroSDXC Evo Select Memory Card | $65 | Amazon
- Samsung 256GB 100MB/s (U3) MicroSDXC EVO Select Memory Card | $28 | Amazon
- Samsung 128GB 100MB/s (U3) MicroSDXC EVO Select Memory Card | $17 | Amazon
- Samsung 64GB 100MB/s (U3) MicroSDXC EVO Select Memory Card | $10 | Amazon
- Samsung 32GB 95MB/s (U3) MicroSDXC EVO Select Memory Card | $5 | Amazon
- Kingston Digital 32GB 100 G3 USB 3.0 DataTraveler | $4 | Amazon
- WD 1TB My Passport Go Cobalt SSD Portable External Storage | $100 | Amazon
- Seagate 8TB 3.5" Expansion Desktop USB 3.0 External Hard Drive | $120 | Adorama
Power
Audio
- Sonos - Playbar Soundbar Wireless Speaker | $529 | Amazon
- Sonos Sub | $559 | Amazon
- Apple AirPods Pro | $235 | Amazon
- Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WH1000XM3: Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headphones with Mic and Alexa voice control | $278 | Amazon
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Noise-Cancelling, with Alexa voice control | $249 | Amazon
- Sennheiser PXC 550 Wireless – NoiseGard Adaptive Noise Cancelling, Bluetooth Headphone with Touch Sensitive Control and 30-Hour Battery Life | $178 | Amazon
- Sennheiser HD 599 SE Around Ear Open Back Headphone (Amazon Exclusive) | $100 | Amazon
- Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Bluetooth Noise Canceling Over the Ear Headphones with Alexa Voice Control | $88 | Amazon
- Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones | $90 | Amazon
- Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds – Alexa Enabled, True Wireless Earbuds | $100 | Amazon
- Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds – True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case | $140 | Amazon
- Jabra Move Style Edition Wireless Bluetooth Headphones | $60 | Amazon
- Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Fingertip Touch Control | $207 | Amazon
- Sennheiser HD 4.40 Around Ear Bluetooth Wireless Headphones (HD 4.40 BT) | $70 | Amazon
- Sennheiser HD 4.50 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation | $103 | Amazon
- Skullcandy HESH 3 Wireless Over-The-Ear Headphones, Black | $50 | Amazon
- Blue Microphones - Pro Streamer Pack with Blue Yeti USB Microphone & Logitech C922 Pro HD Webcam | $130 | Best Buy
- JBL E35 On-ear Headphones | $15 | Jbl
Home Theater
- Westinghouse - 50" Class - LED - 2160p - Smart - 4K UHD TV with HDR - Roku TV | $150 | Best Buy
- Philips 50" 4K UHD Roku TV With HDR 10 | $180 | Target
- Insignia - 58" Class - LED - 2160p - Smart - 4K UHD TV with HDR - Fire TV Edition | $200 | Best Buy
- TCL - 50" Class - LED - 4 Series - 2160p - Smart - 4K UHD TV with HDR - Roku TV | $250 | Best Buy
- SAMSUNG 43" Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV with HDR UN43NU6900 | $228 | Walmart
- TCL 43" Class 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV | $250 | Amazon
- Samsung UN43RU7100FXZA Flat 43-Inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) | $298 | Amazon
- Samsung 43" 4K HDR TV | $230 | Best Buy
Samsung 50" 4K HDR TV | $350 | Best Buy
Samsung 70" 4K HDR TV | $550 | Best Buy
Samsung 75" 4K HDR TV | $750 | Best BuyGraphic: Eric Ravenscraft
- LG OLED55B9PUA B9 55" 4K HDR Smart OLED TV | $1,197 | Amazon
LG OLED65B9PUA B9 65" 4K HDR Smart OLED TV | $1,797 | Amazon
LG OLED55C9PUA 55" C9 4K HDR Smart OLED TV | $1,497 | Amazon
LG OLED65C9PUA 65" C9 4K HDR Smart OLED TV | $2,097 | Amazon
LG OLED77C9PUB 77" C9 4K HDR Smart OLED TV | $4,997 | Amazon
LG OLED55E9PUA 55" E9 4K HDR OLED Glass Smart TV | $2,037 | Amazon
LG OLED65E9PUA 65" E9 4K HDR OLED Glass Smart TV | $2,997 | Amazon
- 55" TCL LED 4 Series 2160p Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR and Roku TV | $280 | Best Buy
- Sony KD55X750F 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV | $500 | Amazon
- Sony - 55" Class - LED - X800G Series - 2160p - Smart - 4K UHD TV with HDR | $500 | Best Buy
- Samsung Flat 50-Inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) | $348 | Amazon
- TCL 65" Class 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV - 65S525 | $550 | Amazon
- LG 55SM8600PUA Nano 8 Series 55" 4K Ultra HD Smart LED NanoCell TV (2019) | $597 | Amazon
- Samsung UN65RU7300FXZA Curved 65-Inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) | $618 | Amazon
- TCL 65" Class 6-Series 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV - 65R625 | $700 | Amazon
- LG 65SM8600PUA Alexa Built-in Nano 8 Series 65" 4K Ultra HD Smart LED NanoCell TV (2019) | $797 | Amazon
- LG OLED55C9PUA Alexa Built-in C9 Series 55" 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV (2019) | $1497 | Amazon
- Sony 75" Class BRAVIA 4K (2160P) UHD HDR Dolby Vision Android Smart LED TV (XBR75X900F) | $1598 | Walmart
- Sonos Beam - Smart TV Sound Bar with Amazon Alexa Built-in | $299 | Amazon
- Sonos Amp - The Versatile Amplifier for Powering all your Entertainment | $479 | Amazon
- Sonos Playbase | $559 | Amazon
- VIZIO 2.0-Channel Sound Bar w/ Bluetooth | $48 | Walmart
- Roku Ultra | Streaming Media Player 4K/HD/HDR 2019 with Premium JBL Headphones | $48 | Amazon
- Roku Streaming Stick+ (2019) | $29 | Amazon
- Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player 2019 | $18 | Amazon
- Get 1 Year of Ad Supported HULU for $2/Month (new and returning subscribers) | Hulu
Computers & Accessories
- Lenovo Ideapad 330s 15.6" Laptop, AMD Ryzen 5 2500U Quad-Core, 8GB, 256GB | $299 | Walmart
- Google Pixel Slate 12.3-Inch 2 in 1 Tablet Intel Core m3, 8GB RAM, 64GB | $449 | Amazon
- HP 11.6" Chromebook | $100 | Target
- MSI GL65 9SC-002 15.6" Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i5-9300H, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, 8GB, 512GB NVMe SSD | $599 | Walmart
- Acer Nitro VG270U Pbmiipx 27" 144Hz Refresh Rate 1ms | $270 | eBay
- ViewSonic - XG Gaming XG2560 25" LED FHD G-SYNC Monitor | $370 | Best Buy
- Acer Predator XB271HU bmiprz 27" WQHD (2560x1440) NVIDIA G-SYNC IPS Monitor | $380 | Amazon
- Amazon eero mesh WiFi system (3-pack) | $160 | Amazon
- NETGEAR Nighthawk AX4 4-Stream AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router | $99 | Walmart
- Brother HL-L2320D Monochrome Laser Printer | $40 | Staples
PC Parts
- SanDisk - Ultra 512GB Internal SATA SSD | $55 | Best Buy
- Samsung 860 EVO 500GB 2.5in SATA SSD | $58 | Amazon
- Samsung 860 EVO 1TB 2.5in SATA SSD | $110 | Amazon
- SanDisk - Ultra 2TB Internal SATA SSD | $180 | Best Buy
- Intel - Core i7-9700K Octa-Core 3.6 GHz Desktop Processor | $300 | Best Buy
Mobile Devices
- New Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Silver (Latest Model) | $329 | Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 32GB Android Tablet | $149 | Walmart
- Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch (46mm) Bluetooth | $269 | Amazon
- Garmin Venu, GPS Smartwatch | $300 | Amazon
Photography
- Sony Alpha a6000 Mirrorless Digital Camera w/ 16-50mm and 55-210mm Power Zoom Lenses | $598 | Amazon
- Sony Alpha a7IIK Mirrorless Digital Camera with 28-70mm Lens | $998 | Amazon
- Canon Digital SLR Camera Body [EOS 80D] with EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 Image Stabilization STM Lens | $899 | Amazon
- Canon EOS M50 Mirrorless Camera Kit w/EF-M15-45mm and 4K Video | $599 | Amazon
- Canon Digital SLR Camera Kit [EOS Rebel T6] with EF-S 18-55mm and EF 75-300mm Zoom Lenses | $399 | Amazon