The Best Black Friday Tech Deals [Updating]

Stay caught up on all the best Black Friday deals from around the web, as curated by The Inventory's deal spotters.

Welcome to our hub for all of the best Black Friday deals in the world of tech! Speakers, TVs, headphones, laptops, tablets, battery packs <deep breath> cameras, storage devices, sound bars, wearables...you’ll find it all here. Stay tuned, we’ll be updating this post as deals go live, and throughout the holiday weekend.



Advertisement

Looking for the rest of our Black Friday coverage? You can visit our Black Friday hub, or jump straight to one of the posts below:

Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Sonos makes some of the most convenient, best sounding speakers on the market and right now you can save 20% on Sonos’ entire line of speakers. Here are your options: $559 for the Playbase, Playbar, or Sub, and $320-300 for the Beam.



This is an excellent opportunity to save on truly excellent, unbelievably fool-proof speaker system. The best part? The deals are available across multiple retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, just in case one place sells out.

Advertisement

The only real exception to that, is the Sonos Beam. Amazon is selling it for just $300 or $20 less than everyone else.

Advertisement

And if you’re still holding on to a gift card, this is a terrific time to buy.

Advertisement

Have your cake and stream it too with the Google Chromecast Ultra 4K Streaming Media Player. Enjoy all your favorite shows, movies and YouTube channels, while also streaming live TV, music, Netflix, Disney+ and the 100 photos you took of your dog napping. All on your 4K TV.



Advertisement

You have the option to use your phone to play, pause and control the volume, or pair it with your Google home.

This tiny, but mighty gadget is already plenty of bang for your buck, but you can now save $20 during Black Friday.

If you’re on a tighter budget, the third-generation Google Chromecast is a great option and will be on sale for $25 during Black Friday. The two models are nearly identically, except this option loses 4K streaming capability.

Advertisement

While it’s not one of its high-end cousins with all the bells and whistles, the TCL 4-series offers a decent mid-range 4K TV that’s your typical jack of all trades, master of none. This is your chance to score a 50 or 55 inch set with HDR10 support and Roku software built-in. Both models are currently marked down to the lowest price seen on Amazon.



Advertisement

Roku compatibly will let you access to the most streaming services with ease, provided you have a subscription with said services.

If you’re looking to upgrade to an affordable 4K TV with a decent feature set without breaking your bank, look no further as this set is for you.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Samsung’s class-leading 4K TVs are on sale at Best Buy today at some incredibly low prices. Starting at a bargain-bin $230 for a 43" TV, the deals scale up from there. $350 will get you a 50" TV, $550 for a 70", and $750 for a massive 75" TV.

Advertisement

LG is dropping prices on its biggest 4K TVs today, but if you want to save a little extra, you can grab them on Amazon where TVs are coming with a bundled soundbar, mounting kit, universal remote, surge protector, and everything else you need to get your TV up and running.

The TVs start at $1,197 for a 55" 4K OLED TV, on up to a whopping $4,997 for a 77" OLED, though that last one is normally $6,999 so it’s nothing to sneeze at. Curiously, LG’s 55" OLED Glass Smart TV is $2,037, which is just slightly more expensive than getting the TV by itself at $1,997, but for what you get with the kit, it’s more than worth it. All the other TVs are exactly the same price they’d be if you bought them without the extra gear, so you may as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

For those blessed with a microSD card slot in their smartphone, you can add lots of space with these discounted SanDisk microSD cards. Choose from a $7 32GB unit all the way up to a 256 MicroSD Card for $30.



Advertisement

Of course, these cards will for your action cam, dash cam, tablet, or Nintendo Switch, too. But just a heads-up, you’ll get a better deal if you use your Amazon Prime Credit Card, which will net you 15% cash back on your purchase.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fujifilm Instax 9 Instant Film Camera Bundle Graphic : Jenna Valdespino

What’s old is new again with instant film cameras. This discounted Instax 9 bundle includes not just the cute, chunky Instax 9 camera in mint green, purple/pink, or smokey purple, but also a number of handy accessories: a protective white case, a hand strap, the two necessary AA batteries, a close-up lens attachments, and most importantly, two packs (20 sheets) of rainbow film.



Advertisement

It’s more common to see the film camera come in at this price on its own, so this bundle is a smart deal. You’ll (definitely) need film and (probably) want a case anyway, meaning that this deal is your best route to being able to use the camera right out of the box.

Lenovo Ideapad 330s 15.6" Laptop Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

On the hunt for a quality laptop that won’t break the bank? Good thing you waited until Black Friday sales began! Right now, you can get the Lenovo Ideapad 330s 15.6" Laptop for $299 ($150 off) at Walmart.



Our beloved Deals Researcher, Corey Foster, recommends this as a good deal, because, “You’re getting a mid-range laptop at a budget-range laptop price. Great for doing just about everything except mid to high-end gaming.”

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Everything is better when it comes in rose gold. Well, maybe not better, but certainly prettier. Get a pair of rose gold Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones for $249. That is the cheapest these headphones have ever been on Amazon. The silver and black headphones are also marked down, but only to $279, still, a nice price compared to the retail but not quite as good as the rose gold deal.



Advertisement

Insignia 58" LED Smart TV Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Everyone waits until Black Friday to buy a new TV, right? Well, don’t wait too long or you’ll miss the best deals. Right now, you can get an Insignia 58" LED Smart TV with 4K HDR and Fire Stick TV for only $200 at Best Buy. That is. $280 off retail! What the F are you waiting for?



Westinghouse 50" Smart Roku TV Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

This deal won’t last long enough to make it to Thanksgiving dinner. Right now, you can get a Westinghouse 50" Smart Roku TV for just $150 at Best Buy. That is $250 off! You’ll see everything on this TV in crystal clear 4K HDR. Watch your favorite apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+, thanks to the Roku.



Advertisement

Pick up SanDisk’s 512GB microSD card and never want for more storage on your Nintendo Switch ever again. With U3 write speeds, it’s ideal for 4K action cams too.



Let’s be clear here, 512GB is probably overkill for your Switch but $80 (the lowest price ever, by the way) is a small price to pay for never having to worry about the number of digital downloads you buy via the Switch’s online store, right?

For what it’s worth, this particular storage option usually sells for about $40-50 more.

Advertisement

Beats Studio3 | $130 | Amazon Target Walmart Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Target and Amazon are offering the Beat Solo3 wireless headphones for $129.99 this Black Friday, making it the prime time to buy this popular model.



The Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones are a hit for a reason—they block external noise, have up to 22 hours of battery life and easily connect via Bluetooth without pesky wires.

Advertisement

The wireless noise-canceling headphones are a must for uninterrupted listening at the gym or during your commute on the train or bus. If the price has held you back, this is your time to act and take advantage of the booming savings.

SanDisk and WD Gold Box Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

It is a storage savings bonanza right now! You can save big during today’s SanDisk and WD Gold Box on Amazon. Get flash drives, MicroUSBs, Micro SD cards, external hard drives, and more. Everything is deeply discounted during this sale, so you’re bound to find the right deal for you.



And just remember, since this is a Gold Box sale, these prices are for today only and while supplies last.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Canceling Headphones | $278 | Amazon Walmart Best Buy

Advertisement

During Black Friday, nearly every retailer is dropping the price on the best noise canceling headphones right now, the Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Canceling Headphones.



Sony Continues to Drink Bose's Milkshake If you listen to what Sony says, you could assume that the third generation of the Sony 1000X… Read more

While supplies last, you can snag them and mute the entire world around you for $280, which is $70 less than usual. And, sure, that’s is still a big investment, but if you spend a lot of time in noisy planes and trains, or if you work in an open office and just need to be able to find a quiet space, you won’t find a better set of headphones.

Advertisement

eero Mesh Wi-Fi System (3-Pack) Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

If you take your home WiFi coverage seriously, eero’s mesh routers are some of the best you can buy, and Best Buy is running an awesome deal on a three-pack.



This reader favorite is now selling for just $160. The main base station plugs into your modem, and the satellites automatically create a mesh network that can fill over 5,000 square feet of space with sweet, sweet, Wi-Fi.

Advertisement

These typically sell between $250-$200, so this is a terrific time to buy.

Advertisement

As far as power strips are concerned, Anker PowerPort Cube is the niftiest by far. And right now, you can pick it up for a low $17. This particular model offers 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports and it can be mounted to a wall or under a desk with the included adhesive pads.



This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular product. And perhaps the best part? It comes with an 18-month warranty. Just make sure to clip the coupon code on the page to get the best price.

Advertisement

You get a bundle! You get a bundle! EVERYONE GETS A BUNDLE! - Literally, what went down in a pitch meeting at Amazon HQ this week. Okay, not literally, but maybe. We’re one week out from Black Friday and Amazon is preparing by bundling virtually everything.



Advertisement

There’s an Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Bundle with TP-Link Smart Plug for $35, a Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Show 5 for $139, a 3-Pack Echo Dot Bundle for $65. There are a few bundles that include Tiles. You can get a Tile Pro 4-Pack + Echo Dot for $100, a Tile Essentials 4-Pack + Echo Dot for $70, and a Tile Sticker 4-Pack + Echo Dot for $60.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You can also add the Fire TV Blaster Bundle to your cart (itis preorder only, right now), which includes a Fire TV Stick 4K, an Echo Dot, and a Fire TV Blaster. The Blaster works with the Fire TV Stick and the Echo Dot to make everything hands-free.

Advertisement

Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Over-Ear Headphones Graphic : Tercius Bufete

These aren’t Sony’s best noise canceling Bluetooth headphones—that honor goes to the WH1000XM3s—but these wireless over-ears are still a fantastic deal for $88.



Advertisement

The WH-CH700Ns run for up to 30 hours in wireless noise canceling mode, or you can plug them in with a 3.5mm cord to extend that to 50 hours. If you travel a lot, or just work in a noisy office environment, this is a.. sound investment.



Jabra Elite 65t Alexa Enabled True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Normally $140-170, you can grab a pair of the Jabra Elite 65t truly wireless earbuds, for a low $100. They promise up to 5 hours of use on a single charge with an additional 15 hours thanks to its charging case. They’re also $50 cheaper than AirPods.



Better still, if you have an Amazon Prime credit card, you’ll get 20% back on these incredible headphones. That makes it more like $80 if you think about it.

For what it’s worth, this is $10 cheaper than Best Buy’s advertised Black Friday price. So act fast, I’m not sure how long this’ll stay in stock.

Advertisement

SanDisk Ultra 512GB Internal SATA Solid State Drive Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Knock on wood, but Solid State Drive pricing seems like it might finally be recovering from a multi-year, worldwide NAND shortage. And SSDs, like this SanDisk Ultra 512GB unit, can do more for performance than, say, a new CPU or more RAM. And for $55, there is no reason to hesitate. This particular 2.5-inch model is currently marked down to the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon.



Advertisement

Amazon has a pair of exclusive Sennheiser headphones on sale for $70 less than usual today. The first is the Sennheiser HD 599 SE open back headphones, which are famous for being super comfortable and offering clear and detailed sound, thanks to the open back design.



Be warned, this type of headphone is designed for home listening—they leak sound, which could disturb those around you, and you hear a lot of the outside world. With this current discount, this makes an argument for the best value in audiophile-grade headphones today.

Advertisement

Additionally, Sennheiser’s Sony WH-1000xm3 alternative offers great sound and a bare-bones noise canceling experience for less than half the price of the competition.

Advertisement

These cans leave out a lot of the bell and whistles of the competition, such as touch controls and a voice-assistant dedicated button. But they deliver what most people care about most: price and sound quality.

Both are on sale for $100 today, which are their advertised Black Friday prices. So, no need to wait.

Advertisement

Black Friday will be here in days, but a number of Amazon devices are already on sale. Don’t wait until Friday is here and everything is already sold out. If you’ve been on the hunt for a new Kindle, you’re in luck.



Right now, you can get an all-new Kindle with Built-In Front Light for $60 on Amazon. The Kindle Paperwhite in black is marked down to $85, while the Twilight Blue is $110. All Kindle orders come with a $5 eBook credit. Keep that in mind, since Amazon always has Kindle eBook sales on Sundays, with prices between $1 to $5.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Samsung makes some of the best solid state drives around and this Samsung 860 EVO 500GB SSD is currently marked down to $60, an all-time low.



Advertisement

It bears repeating that SSDs are a huge upgrade over a spinning hard drive for your computer, in terms of speed and reliability. This 500GB model offers sequential read speeds up to 550 MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 520 MB/s. This is also the easiest way to get more performance from your older computer.

Advertisement

Razer RAZER Phone 2 Unlocked Gaming Smartphone Image : Amazon

Gamers, the smartphone deal you’ve been waiting for is here. An unlocked, second-generation Razer Phone is down to $300 on Amazon right now, that’s a discount of about $300.



Advertisement

Gizmodo says “Razer’s second effort is something that’s better for both normies and gamers” thanks to the upgrades made to its speaker, screen, and cameras.

Other noteworthy features of the Razer Phone 2 include RGB lighting, Android 9.0 Pie, IP67 water-resistance, Qi wireless charging, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 8GB of RAM, and 5.7-inch 120Hz screen.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for an affordable way to upgrade your phone, this is a terrific deal.

Tech