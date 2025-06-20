Having a reliable pair of earbuds with you at all times can make life a lot more enjoyable, especially if you’re frequently on the go.

The Beats Solo Buds feature custom acoustic architecture and dual-layer drivers that minimize distortion and deliver the signature Beats sound with remarkable clarity and a full range of audio. Their design has been continually refined over successive models, and these come with the most compact case yet, making them exceptionally portable. They’ll fit effortlessly into your pocket or bag, so you can take them anywhere.

Right now, Amazon has the Beats Solo Buds on sale for $10 off. Get them today for just $80.

Each set includes four sizes of ear tips, ergonomically designed to accommodate all ear shapes and sizes. This ensures a snug, secure fit that prevents sound leakage and keeps the earbuds firmly in place.

With up to 18 hours of playtime on a single charge, you can listen all day. Plus, a quick 5-minute charge gives you an extra hour of listening, and you can even recharge using your phone or other USB-C devices.

Available in matte black, storm gray, and transparent red, you have a stylish range of choices for the Beats Solo Buds at a $10 discount.