Amaranth Vase | $36-$46 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



Do you love having fresh flowers in your home but upkeep is too much? The Amaranth Vase will change all that. I absolutely hate buying a beautiful bunch of flowers only to have them perish soon after. Since getting this vase, botanical life has become much simpler. In two easy steps, extend the life of every bouquet and ensure each bud has longevity.

Drain out old bacteria-filled water, then twist to see those stems. Trim them up to revitalize and pop the top half back into the base. Then refill with fresh water, and you’re done! The Amaranth Vase is designed to provide better water absorption keep your flowers healthier and vibrant. Pick from one of the five gorgeous colors to vibe with your home decor. Clip the coupon to save 10% on either the small or large version.