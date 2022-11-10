Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer | $10 | Amazon



Thanksgiving is just around the corner, assuming that corner is just under two weeks and you don’t mind visualising time in a physical manner, ideally as a street of some kind. Metaphors aside, it’s a good time to make sure you’ve got everything you need, and one of the most important things, apart from banning topics of conversations, is a good meat thermometer. This Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer is down by 60% today at $40, and it’s gonna make sure that your goose is cooked, or turkey. The Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer works incredibly quickly with accurate readouts in just three seconds, can be used on more than just meats, is easy to read thanks to the large screen, and is waterproof.