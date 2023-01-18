Take Up to 60% Off at Macy’s Two-day Home Sale

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Two-Day Home Sale | Up to 60% Off | Macy’s

Macy’s Home department encompasses a lot more than your standard decor and linens. During the two-day home sale, you’ll find deals on kitchen tools, luggage, and even some comfy mattresses. Sound great? It is great—because this sale has plenty to choose from and it’s all up to 60% off.

This Serta mattress is on the Plush side, with 815 coils wrapped in gel foam and pillow foam. It is soft, but it will support and keep you and your sleeping partner cool overnight.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $699 at Macy’s

G/O Media may get a commission Up to $100 credit Samsung Reserve Reserve the next gen Samsung device

All you need to do is sign up with your email and boom: credit for your preorder on a new Samsung device. Reserve at Samsung Advertisement

Top that mattress with this feather and down pillow duo. They’re hotel quality, which I find delightful, and they’re best for back and side sleepers. So, mostly everyone.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $60 at Macy’s

Advertisement

This six-piece towel set includes everything from a hand towel to a bath towel. This premium, long-staple cotton is OEKO-TEX certified, and produced sustainably. Plus, colors for every bathroom!

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $74 at Macy’s

Advertisement

This Black and Decker hand mixer has easy-clean “helix” whisks. They look funky, but boosted by a 250 watt motor, they mix and whisk super-super fast. It also has an “eject” button to pop those helixes into the sink.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $40 at Macy’s

Advertisement

A pan with this diameter really lets cast iron’s stovetop-to-oven properties shine. Roast chicken or something! Sear some steaks! It’s pre-seasoned, so all you need to do is bring the cooking.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $69 at Macy’s

Advertisement

A Macy’s sale is a great time to seize the moment and go all-in on some hardside luggage. This is the largest suitcase in the Samsonite Mystique series, so it’s best for longer trips, and will keep you organized with a snap-in packing cube

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $189 at Macy’s

Advertisement

And for shorter trips, this London Fog duffel will do the trick. The zipper opens so that you can pack every corner of this bag. And if you’re bringing it on a longer vacation, it stacks onto luggage with an exterior sleeve.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $104 at Macy’s

Advertisement

Finally, grab a bathrobe for maximum lounging this winter. Made with Turkish cotton, this robe is super absorbent inside, and waffle-textured outside. The best of both worlds.