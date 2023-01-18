It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Home Goods

Take Up to 60% Off at Macy’s Two-day Home Sale

The sale includes plenty outside of typical towels and bedsheets.

By
Erin O'Brien
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Two-Day Home Sale | Up to 60% Off | Macy’s
Two-Day Home Sale | Up to 60% Off | Macy’s
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

Two-Day Home Sale | Up to 60% Off | Macy’s

Macy’s Home department encompasses a lot more than your standard decor and linens. During the two-day home sale, you’ll find deals on kitchen tools, luggage, and even some comfy mattresses. Sound great? It is great—because this sale has plenty to choose from and it’s all up to 60% off.

Watch
00:48
Now playing
My Cat Loves This 30-Pack of Sparkly Balls More Than She Loves Me
August 15, 2019

Serta Perfect Sleeper Elkins II 11" Plush Euro Top Mattress - Queen | $699 | 40% Off

Image for article titled Take Up to 60% Off at Macy’s Two-day Home Sale
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

This Serta mattress is on the Plush side, with 815 coils wrapped in gel foam and pillow foam. It is soft, but it will support and keep you and your sleeping partner cool overnight.

Advertisement


Unikome 2-Pack Feather & Down Bed Pillows, Queen Size | $60 | 60% Off

Image for article titled Take Up to 60% Off at Macy’s Two-day Home Sale
Graphic: Erin O’Brien
G/O Media may get a commission
Samsung Reserve
Up to $100 credit
Samsung Reserve

Reserve the next gen Samsung device
All you need to do is sign up with your email and boom: credit for your preorder on a new Samsung device.

Advertisement

Top that mattress with this feather and down pillow duo. They’re hotel quality, which I find delightful, and they’re best for back and side sleepers. So, mostly everyone.

Lauren Ralph Lauren Sanders Solid Cotton 6-Pc. Towel Set | $74 | 50% Off

Image for article titled Take Up to 60% Off at Macy’s Two-day Home Sale
Graphic: Erin O’Brien
Advertisement

This six-piece towel set includes everything from a hand towel to a bath towel. This premium, long-staple cotton is OEKO-TEX certified, and produced sustainably. Plus, colors for every bathroom!

Black and Decker Helix Performance Hand Mixer | $40 | 40% Off

Image for article titled Take Up to 60% Off at Macy’s Two-day Home Sale
Graphic: Erin O’Brien
Advertisement

This Black and Decker hand mixer has easy-clean “helix” whisks. They look funky, but boosted by a 250 watt motor, they mix and whisk super-super fast. It also has an “eject” button to pop those helixes into the sink.

KitchenAid Seasoned 12" Cast-Iron Skillet | $69 | 31% Off

Image for article titled Take Up to 60% Off at Macy’s Two-day Home Sale
Graphic: Erin O’Brien
Advertisement

A pan with this diameter really lets cast iron’s stovetop-to-oven properties shine. Roast chicken or something! Sear some steaks! It’s pre-seasoned, so all you need to do is bring the cooking.

Samsonite Mystique 2.0 28" Hardside Spinner | $189 | 65% Off

Image for article titled Take Up to 60% Off at Macy’s Two-day Home Sale
Graphic: Erin O’Brien
Advertisement

A Macy’s sale is a great time to seize the moment and go all-in on some hardside luggage. This is the largest suitcase in the Samsonite Mystique series, so it’s best for longer trips, and will keep you organized with a snap-in packing cube

London Fog Brentwood II 20" Wide Mouth Duffle | $104 | 60% Off

Image for article titled Take Up to 60% Off at Macy’s Two-day Home Sale
Graphic: Erin O’Brien
Advertisement

And for shorter trips, this London Fog duffel will do the trick. The zipper opens so that you can pack every corner of this bag. And if you’re bringing it on a longer vacation, it stacks onto luggage with an exterior sleeve.

Linum Home Waffle Terry Bath Robe | $72 | 41% Off

Image for article titled Take Up to 60% Off at Macy’s Two-day Home Sale
Graphic: Erin O’Brien
Advertisement

Finally, grab a bathrobe for maximum lounging this winter. Made with Turkish cotton, this robe is super absorbent inside, and waffle-textured outside. The best of both worlds.

HomeHome Goods