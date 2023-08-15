It's all consuming.
Home Goods

Take The Creases Out Of Everything With This Steam Iron At 43% Off

Don't let crumpled clothes dampen your style ever again.

By
Jason Coles
This thing can eradicate creases like nothing else.
Image: Jason Coles

Clothes don’t have to be creased and crumpled, you can change them with the help of this Professional Grade Steam Iron, which is currently 43% off at only $20. This iron is scratch resistant, really easy to use, has a self-cleaning function, and is light enough that anyone can use it to sort their outfits out.

Professional Grade Steam Iron | $20 | 43% Off

The Professional Grade Steam Iron even claims to cut ironing time in half, and if you’ve ever ironed before, you know that’s an impressive and important claim. We don’t iron, we don’t believe in it, but if you do, then grab this while it’s on sale.

