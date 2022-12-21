We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Lauren Ralph Lauren Waller Blackout Curtains | $50 | 42% Off | Amazon

Today is the Winter Solstice. It is the shortest day of the year. For that, I am thankful. I’m sure it’s been easy to doze off in the low winter sun (airing after Breaking Bad), but if you’re looking for year-round snoozing, blackout curtains can help! As part of their sitewide year-end sale, Wayfair put these great Lauren Ralph Lauren (yes, you read that right) blackout curtains on sale, at 42% off. They’re available in multiple colors and multiple lengths, but the standard 52" x 63" size is just $50. The curtain panel is machine washable, and made of heavyweight cotton canvas. Close the curtain and liner and sleep well—the sunrise shan’t wake you up.