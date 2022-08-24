Smartmi HEPA Air Purifier | $110 | Amazon | Promo Code KINJAAP1



Between pets and pollen, the air you breathe in your own home may not be the cleanest it can be. Th e Smartmi HEPA a ir p urifier efficiently clears out odors and other substances responsible for poor air quality and all it takes is a matter of minutes. Designed for large bedrooms or similarly sized rooms in your house, this air purifier changes the air in a 517ft² room in only 26 minutes. In that same amount of time, it can change out the air in a 100ft² room 12 times over. It also has a convenient sleep mode that turns off the screen and volume at night so you can sleep undisturbed while breathing in that fresh air. The Smartmi HEPA air purifier is discounted by 50% right now when using the promo code KINJAAP1.