Life with pets is full of bright moments—tails wagging at the door, paws padding across the floor, and cozy evenings cuddling on the couch. Dogs make a house feel lived in and loved. They also leave behind fur, dander, and an odor that settles into fabrics and lingers in the air.

For homes with anxious pups who pace and shed, those odors can build quickly. Cracking a window helps, but it doesn’t always clear out allergens or stubborn smells. An air purifier offers a more consistent solution.

The Coway Airmega uses a true HEPA filter capable of capturing up to 99.97% of pollen, pollutants, and other airborne particles. Its four-stage filtration system tackles everything from visible pet hair to microscopic irritants, helping your space feel noticeably fresher. Automatic mode adjusts fan speed based on air quality, and three manual settings give you control when you need it. It’s also available in white or black to suit your décor.

Currently priced at $155—$75 off its usual $230—the Coway Airmega makes it easier to enjoy cleaner air while still sharing every corner of your home with your pets.