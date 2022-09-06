Smartmi Air Purifier P1 (Silver) | $126 | Amazon | Promo Code KINJAPP1



Whether you have allergies to pollen or pets, suffer from asthma, or are simply concerned about the air you’re breathing in, you can set yourself up to come home to a breathable fresh home with the help of a solid air purifier. The Smart Air Purifier P1 from Smartmi is, as the name implies, a smart home-enabled solution for purifying the air around you—pairing with Homekit, Alexa, Google Assistant, or the Smartmi link app. Whether your hands are tied up cooking or you are tied up with the baby, simply ask your smart home via its voice control to turn on. Or even schedule it to go on at certain hours. Use the promo code KINJAPP1 to receive 30% off your order.