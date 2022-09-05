Govee 16.4' LED Strip Light with Bluetooth Remote | $16 | 30% Off | Amazon | Clip Coupon



Golly! Over 16' of bright LED lights for only $16! Enough to dazzle an Edwardian orphan so much he’ll faint. Take care of him! That time machine was expensive! Govee’s RGBIC strip lights allow multiple colors to be displayed on each strip, customizable on the Govee app. The app comes pre-loaded with 64 “scenes” to light up your room, and make your time travel orphan think he’s seen a ghost or something. You can also sync to music (teach that kid about EDM) and set a timer function so the lights automatically shut off after you fall asleep. Plenty stunning—and only $16 right now.