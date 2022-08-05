Lenovo Smart Clock (2nd Gen) | $50 | 28% Off | Best Buy

Let this Lenovo Smart Clock be your wakeup and wind down hub for only $50. With a 4" color touchscreen, this Lenovo is compact and simple, but loaded with features. The Lenovo Smart Clocks have Google Assistant built-in—let Google check your calenda r, read the weather, or check compatible smart cameras before bed. You can even use this as a video screen to see and chat with visitors before opening the door. This Lenovo Smart Clock can connect to other smart speakers for multi-room audio to play your morning hype-up music throughout the house (mine is Carly Rae Jepsen). Set routines to keep yourself consistent, then forget them—Lenovo will remind you.