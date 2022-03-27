Clocky: The Runaway Alarm Clock | $30 | StackSocial



You wake up and you’re 30 minutes late for work. It’s the ninth time this week and you’re about to get fired. Keep your job with Clocky: The Runaway Alarm Clock. This little fellow jumps, rolls, and hides. By the time you find it, you’re so awake and ready to smash it on the ground. Just remember, you are not late for that important function and that’s why it’s the best gadget to have. It screams at the top of its innards to make sure the heaviest of sleepers wake up and start chasing it. No longer let that snooze button ruin your life. Get up and do what you have to do, chase your alarm clock around the room.

