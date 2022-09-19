Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine | $600 | 20% Off | Amazon
If you also walk into coffee shops and daydream about owning a sleek, professional-grade espresso machine, we should be friends—and also, this Breville is 20% off at Amazon right now. This machine has a conical burr grinder built-in for the perfect espresso grind: clear that counter space and make way for progress! Choose between manual or automatic operation—either way, you’ll be drinking velvety smooth espresso in no time, topped with foam you steamed yourself. No barista experience necessary! This is Amazon’s #1 bestselling espresso machine for a reason: it splits the difference between professional-grade drinks and the ease of a home coffee machine. Take 20% off and caffeinate your way to the top.