Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine | $600 | 20% Off | Amazon

If you also walk into coffee shops and daydream about owning a sleek, professional-grade espresso machine, we should be friends— and also, this Breville is 20% off at Amazon right now. This machine has a conical burr grinder built-in for the perfect espresso grind: clear that counter space and make way for progress! C hoose between manual or automatic operation —either way, you’ll be drinking velvety smooth espresso in no time, topped with foam you steamed yourself. No barista experience necessary! This is Amazon’s #1 bestselling espresso machine for a reason: it splits the difference between professional-grade drinks and the ease of a home coffee machine . Take 20% off and caffeinate your way to the top.