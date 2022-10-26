20% Off | Ettitude

Sustainable bamboo bedding: there is nothing more luxurious! Ettitude is an eco-attitude brand that believes in innovation in bedding as much as they believe in sustainable futures. The brand’s proprietary CleanBamboo is a soft, breathable fabric; their signature sateen is cool to the touch, caressing your body as you doze off. Each of their bundles are currently 20% off, and include bedding, robes, and even eye masks for maximum relaxation. And all Ettitude’s items are hypoallergenic and made without chemicals—good for you, and good for the Earth too.