Zevro Double Cereal Dispenser | $36 | 13% Off | Wayfair

I’m a big fan of kitchen stuff you didn’t know you needed until they massively improve your life—take for instance, this Double Cereal Dispenser, included in Wayfair’s Surplus Sale. It’s sort of like how people move cereal to airtight storage to stack and prevent the grains from going stale . E xcept it’s far more gadgety than that—given that you can enjoy the instant satisfaction of cereal falling into your bowl. Allegedly, these are good for teaching kids independence, but I think they’re just neat. Fill one up with healthy stuff and the other with Count Chocula and make some nasty little creations. Anyway, this contraption is 13 % off so, hooray!