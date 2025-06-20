Logo
Sunday Scaries Is Clearing Out Its Stock of THC & CBD Gummies With a 30% Discount

To make way for two upcoming products, Sunday Scaries is launching a clearance sale where you can save 30% across the site.

ByJoe Tilleli
Sunday Scaries has a range of awesome THC and CBD products from gummies to oil. They can help with stress relief, sleep aid, focus boost, or just to have a good time.

If you've been looking to stock up, now is the time to do it. Sunday Scaries is working on a couple of new product launches, which I'm sure we'll be writing more about as that comes closer. However, in the meantime, the edible and wellness brand is looking to clear out some of its old inventory, and it's doing so with a huge sale.

CBD & THC Gummies, Edibles, & Wellness | 30% off | Sunday Scaries | Promo Code WAREHOUSE30

Right now, if you use the code WAREHOUSE30, you will save 30% off across the storefront. The sale is on from today through Friday, October 3.

I'm particularly fond of the THC gummies for sleep. They only contain a small amount of THC — just 2.5mg — but also include 1mg of melatonin. I've begun taking them when I feel a bit restless late at night or when I know I need to be up early for something in the morning. Anecdotally, I can tell you they work like a charm, I sleep consistently throughout the night, and wake up feeling refreshed.

Shop Sunday Scaries


