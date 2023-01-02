Zober Premium Christmas Tree Storage Bag | $23 | Amazon

Here’s a little secret. You don’t have to leave your Christmas tree up all year. I know it’s super tempting and that’s the easy thing to do, but there’s another way. You can pack it up so it’s all ready to go for when the next yuletide season rolls around. The Zober Premium Christmas Tree Storage Bag is a great option for doing just that. It comes in several sizes, but this one can accommodate a 9-foot tree. The bag is made from heavy-duty, tear-resistant and waterproof fabric, so you can keep that tree safe all year round. Plus, it comes with reinforced handles so you can pick it up and carry your tree wherever it’s going to sit and gather dust until next December. And if you somehow forget what’s in there, there’s a little card slot on the side you can write on to help you remember. Now take the tree down, it’s January. But if you want to make it even easier on yourself, you can just leave the ornaments on the branches. That’s called being efficient.