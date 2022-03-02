Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set | $75 | Amazon



If you’re looking for a way to improve your knife selection and kitchen storage in one, please don’t be freaked out that I’ve seemingly read your mind. The Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set in White is down to $75 at Amazon, and to borrow a super-timely Stefon phrase, it has everything. Seriously, in addition to the wooden organization block and super-sharp kitchen shears, it includes so many different types of knives that I truly don’t know what they all are. A chef’s knife, slicing knife, and Santoku knife, sure. A utility knife and a paring knife? No problem. Steak knives I’m plenty familiar with. But what’s a Bird’s Beak Paring Knife? Why is it called that? Maybe it’s better not to know. Anyway, this entire set is normally $160, so you’ll save about $85 (or 53%) on it. And I didn’t even make a Knives Out pun this time.